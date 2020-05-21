Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC to acquire 100 beds of pvt hospitals in each Mumbai ward

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:02 IST
BMC to acquire 100 beds of pvt hospitals in each Mumbai ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. This will facilitate availability of at least 2,400 more beds for patients in the city, the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 1,372 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Wednesday, the BMC said. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus reached 23,935 and death toll rose to 841.

In the wake of the rising number of cases, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed ward and health officers to complete the process of acquiring beds in private nursing homes and hospitals soon. He also directed ward officers to file police complaints against private nursing homes, polyclinics and hospitals which have not reopened.

Chahal also directed ward officers to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to private nursing homes and hospitals, the BMC release said. Nearly 1,000 health surveillance teams are daily surveying six to seven lakh people, and suspected coronavirus patients are being referred to COVID Care Centres.

The civic body also said that 58,14,340 houses were surveyed and 7,447 suspected cases were referred till date. On Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over a make-shift facility of 1,000 beds in the Bandra-Kurla Complex to the city civic body.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus spread.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 5.01 million peop...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...

Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases

Barabanki UP May 21 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day, officials said. District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said on Wednesday that of the 245...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020