UK says dealing with technical issues of track and trace app - minister

UK says dealing with technical issues of track and trace app - ministerReuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:17 IST
Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control, but will use traditional tracking means until it is rolled out, the security minister said on Thursday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a "world-beating" programme to test and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. The test and track programme is seen as a key measure to reopen the country, but has also been dogged by criticism after opposition lawmakers said an earlier promise of a nationwide roll-out of a National Health Service (NHS)-developed smartphone app had slipped from the middle of this month.
"The track and trace system is going to be ready," James Brokenshire, the junior interior minister in charge of security, told Sky News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- COVID
- James Brokenshire
- Sky News
- National Health Service
ALSO READ
Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19
Colombia extends COVID-19 lockdown to May 25, additional sectors to start re-opening
Australia seeks to re-start economy by July as COVID-19 curbs lift
CSIR IGIB and TATA Sons sign MoU for licensing 'KNOWHOW' for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19
Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions