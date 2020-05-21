Five more test positive in HP's Hamirpur, district COVID-19 tally now 20

Five more test positive in HP's Hamirpur, district COVID-19 tally now 20PTI | Hamamatsu | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:10 IST
Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, taking the virus to count to 20 in the district, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Thursday. One coronavirus patient has died in the district and four others recovered from the infection, leaving 15 active cases.
Of the fresh cases, four returned from Mumbai on May 18. They were under institutional quarantine. The fifth patient is a close contact of the person from Gwarroo who tested positive two days ago. He was home quarantined, the official said.
Meena said three of the new cases are from Tounidevi block, while two from Bhoranj block.
