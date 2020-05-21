Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Luxottica trials workers' tag to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:29 IST
Italy's Luxottica trials workers' tag to fight coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica will give employees a monitor that alerts them if they are not respecting social distancing rules and keeps track of contacts with people potentially at risk of coronavirus infection, it said on Thursday. The maker of Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol sunglasses, which merged with French group Essilor in 2018 to create EssilorLuxottica, will trial the electronic device at its main Agordo plant in the Veneto region in the next few days.

It is part of a prevention programme that includes extensive testing of workers and their family members which will be extended to other production sites and offices of the Italian group founded by billionaire tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio. The firm employs 80,000 people. The device, similar to an electronic badge which workers can carry with their routine access card, is equipped with a sensor that produces a sound alert if workers stay less than 1.5 metres apart.

Employees will be identified by an encrypted code and their data collected by a central database which will keep track of people's contacts so that, in the event of a worker testing positive, colleagues can be alerted and tested too. Andrea Crisanti, a professor of microbiology at Padua University who is working with Luxottica on the programme, said he hoped the new system would help detect potentially infectious workers with no symptoms.

The trial is one of a number of initiatives companies across the world are introducing to try to keep their employees safe as lockdowns to contain the pandemic are gradually eased.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. reaches consensus with Sudan on 'contours' of future claims deal

The United States and Sudan have reached a common understanding on the contours of a future bilateral claims agreement linked to the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, the U.S. State Departments top diplomat for...

Railway Protection Force arrests 14 people, including 8 IRCTC agents, for touting; tickets worth Rs 6,36,727 recovered: Rlys.

Railway Protection Force arrests 14 people, including 8 IRCTC agents, for touting tickets worth Rs 6,36,727 recovered Rlys....

Boston Uprising sign local prospect mikeyy

The struggling Boston Uprising continued their midseason roster changes with the signing of main tank Michael mikeyy Konicki on Thursday. The 19-year-old Stonington, Conn., native most recently played for Noble in Overwatch Contenders and i...

Exempt newsprint from customs duty, DMK tells PM Modi

DMK on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive customs duty on newsprint, take steps to pay governments advertising dues to newspapers and hike advertisement rates by 100 per cent, saying as the industry has taken a severe hit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020