Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future shock: COVID-19 failures show need to prep for climate threats

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:58 IST
Future shock: COVID-19 failures show need to prep for climate threats
Representational image Image Credit: ANI

From collapsing supply chains to power grabs by populist leaders, the coronavirus pandemic has revealed how a crisis can swiftly ramp up wider security risks - a clear warning as climate change looms large, security experts warned on Thursday.

"These threats can have massive implications beyond what we've ever planned for," said Kate Guy, a senior research fellow at the Center for Climate and Security, a U.S.-based think-tank. As leaders scramble to learn lessons from the COVID-19 crisis, they also need to think ahead to climate risks, which are "the next big thing - the longer-term, more intense form of this (coronavirus) crisis", she told an online event.

Countries around the world have for years analysed how security threats, from terrorism to nuclear weapons use, could play out globally. But relatively little work has yet been done on climate change in this context, she said. A hotter planet could bring shocks to global food systems, dry up vital water supplies or give populist leaders an excuse to give themselves broad emergency powers, as seen in the Philippines and eastern Europe with COVID-19, Guy said.

Recent research she did with military officials on climate scenarios over different time horizons found "near-term impacts are much more severe than we thought they would be" - something already seen in worsening wildfires, storms and other disasters. In the long-term, "no region of the world is unaffected and those impacts are increasingly catastrophic, meaning there's no clear way back from them", she added.

That could result in more failed states, stepped-up migration, a rise in border confrontations and international organisations unable to contain crises, she said. ENDANGERED AMAZON

Adriana Abdenur, a climate and security expert at the Igarape Institute, a Rio de Janeiro think-tank, said the loss of Amazon forest and Andean glaciers as the planet warms could lead to food insecurity across the central region of South America. "The Amazon River - all rivers of the basin - originate in the glaciers of the Andes. This melting has very, very grave consequences for an entire down-river region that includes many, many millions of people," she told the event hosted by London-based think-tank Chatham House.

While climate change can drive burgeoning security threats, the reverse is also true, she said, pointing to a surge in organised crime in the Amazon that has brought more illegal mining, deforestation and indigenous land invasions. Behind that is a decline in policing - driven by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's push to develop the Amazon region - and growing demand from nations like China for Brazilian soybeans and timber, she said.

Neil Morisetti, a former Royal Navy commander and British climate envoy, said system breakdowns linked to the coronavirus pandemic made clear "you need a much more holistic approach" to security challenges. For many countries, that might mean growing more food at home instead of relying on international supply chains, or getting military and economic officials to monitor climate risks.

In the United States, framing climate change as a security issue has helped draw interest from conservative lawmakers, with even President Donald Trump's administration sanctioning research on the issue, Guy noted. When security, economic and health officials talk about climate threats, "people take these voices seriously", she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has raised awareness of the fragility of national and global systems, and could bootstrap efforts to prepare better for future risks, she added. "We can see (climate change) impacts coming much more clearly than we could in the past," she said, urging efforts now to "think of resilience in our institutions to future shocks".

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

73-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll now four

A 73-year old woman, who returned to the state from Mumbai and tested positive for COVID-19, died here late Thursday night, officials said. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Kerala.The three other deaths include that of a four-month-old ...

Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

Turkeys exports of milk and other dairy products to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Thursday and added that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.In February, Turkey temporarily halted imports of lives...

Kudlow says no need for more unemployment even as election looms

U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nations unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.Kudlow, i...

France's coronavirus death rate, new cases slow

The growth rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France slowed slightly on Thursday, with health authorities reporting an additional 318 known infections, an increase of 0.2 over 24 hours.The rate of increases in reported deaths also slow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020