Soccer-Points per game should decide WSL, says Brighton's Powell

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:39 IST
The Women's Super League (WSL) season should be decided on a points-per-game basis with relegation scrapped, according to Brighton & Hove Albion manager Hope Powell. Soccer in England has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the English Football Association said on Wednesday it is in talks with the WSL and the second-tier Women's Championship over ways to conclude the season.

"For me, points per game with no relegation," Powell said during a Zoom conference. "I think it would be hugely unfair to relegate a team when the season hasn't been able to be played out through nobody’s fault. “Perhaps promote one from the Championship. I think it's really important that there is an outcome, certainly for Champions League places."

Manchester City were top of the WSL table, one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand, when matches were suspended. Powell's Brighton were in ninth place and safe from relegation while Liverpool were bottom of the standings.

Under the points-per-game system, Chelsea would leapfrog Man City to take the title and Liverpool would be relegated to the second tier. Aston Villa, who were six points clear at the top of the Women's Championship, would be promoted.

