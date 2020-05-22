Online medical consultation software launched in Hyderabad

NowFloats, a Hyderabad based technology company, has launched online video clinic software to provide simple, easy-to-use, virtual clinics to any of the 1.15 million registered doctors in India amid COVID-19. The software was launched on Thursday, by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAandUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, Industries and IT and Commerce, Government of Telangana.

It will allow healthcare specialists across India to now manage their practice more efficiently with a unique 5-in-1 Video Consultation Platform. The platform will allow doctors to enable an end-to-end integration of their entire patient consultation. "These are times when many organisations have led from the front to help the government take on COVID-19. Online Video Clinic by NowFloats, a Hyderabad based technology company and a leader in proving technology solutions to MSMEs and healthcare professionals have created a platform - Online Video Clinic, that replicates the patient-doctor interaction in the physical world as closely as possible with the least amount of effort," said Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Government of Telangana.

"I'm happy to announce that NowFloats will now be rolling out this product across a few districts of Telangana immediately," added Rao. Built-in consultation with doctors, this product has been created to provide simple, easy-to-use, virtual clinics to any of the 1.15 million registered doctors in India. Doctors who set up their Online Video Clinic will simply have to pay a nominal monthly or annual subscription fee. (ANI)