Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain extends COVID-19 mortgage payment holiday by three months

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:49 IST
Britain extends COVID-19 mortgage payment holiday by three months
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain has extended its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic for another three months. The Treasury said over 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays had been taken up from a scheme that was launched in March. Homeowners still struggling financially could also have the option of making reduced payments.

"Everyone's circumstances will be different, so when homeowners can pay some or all of their mortgage, they should work with their lender on a plan; but if they are still struggling, I want them to know that help is there," John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury said in a statement.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

MyGate Launches Lifetime Free Plan to Help Housing Societies Cope With Post-Lockdown Realities

Available pan-India, the new offering will enable societies to go completely digital in two hours Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India MyGate, Indias leading community management solution, has launched a lifetime free plan to...

NDRF official reports coronavirus positive, first case of infection in federal contingency force: Officials.

NDRF official reports coronavirus positive, first case of infection in federal contingency force Officials....

Renault could disappear and must adapt - French finance minister

Renault could disappear if it does not get help very soon to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, while adding the carmaker also needed to adapt to the situation.Le Maire...

Fadnavis, BJP leaders demonstrate against Maharashtra govt; demand Rs 50,000 cr package for farmers, workers

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders staged a Sarkar Jagao demonstration outside their party office, demanding the state government to announce a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and worker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020