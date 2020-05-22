Left Menu
Nepal reports 30 new coronavirus cases; total infections at 487

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:16 IST
Nepal reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 487. The coronavirus has so far claimed three lives in the country, which continues to impose a nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The Health and Population Ministry on Friday said another 21 COVID-19 patients had fully recovered and discharged from hospitals. The total number of coronavirus recovery cases stand at 70.

Of the 30 new COVID-19 cases, nine were from Kapilvastu district -- eight men aged between 24 and 53 and an eight-year-old girl, the ministry said. Similarly, 14 men aged between 22 and 39 and an 18-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Sarlahi district. A 73-year-old woman from Chitawan district tested COVID-19 positive.

The rest of the new cases were from Nawalparasi district -- four males aged between 33 and 74 and a 15-year-old girl. The country-wide lockdown, imposed on March 24, will remain effective till June 2. Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the Nepal government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city. “At present 14 cases have been reported in Kathmandu. Those entering into the valley require a certificate of negative Rapid Diagnostic Test,” the official said.

Till now, nearly 40,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country. The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 3,30,000 lives with over 5.1 million confirmed infections across the world..

