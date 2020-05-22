Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai opposes BMC's directions for physical examination before COVID-19 swab tests

Association of Medical Consultants in Mumbai has opposed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) circular directing private practitioners not to recommend COVID-19 swab tests to anyone without physical examination. Association doctors have stated that MCI and ICMR guidelines nowhere mention that physical examination is a must before recommending COVID-19 swab test.

They say that if a patient physically visits a clinic, all the staff in the clinic and people in his vicinity on his way to the clinic will be vulnerable to the infection. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in the circular issued stated, "All M. O. Hs of 24 wards should follow up Swab Testing SOP. If M.O.H finds that local private medical practitioner is giving recommendation letter for swab testing to outside area person without physical examination, then strict action may be taken against such Doctors, example, to issue a Show Cause Notice for cancellation of registration and to lodge an FIR in the local police station." (ANI)