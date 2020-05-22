Assam reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

After six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 222, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday. "Six persons from Tezpur quarantine centre have been found COVID-19 positive, all of them belong to Sonitpur district. Total number of positive cases in Assam is now 222," said the Health Minister.

The data reported by the state health minister is as of Friday 4 pm. Out of the total tally, 161 patients are active cases while there are 54 patients who have been discharged. The tally is also inclusive of three fatalities due to COVID-19 and three migrated patients.

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)