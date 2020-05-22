Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain allows outdoor dining again in Madrid and Barcelona

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:26 IST
Spain allows outdoor dining again in Madrid and Barcelona

Coronavirus lockdowns will be eased in Spain's capital Madrid and second city Barcelona from Monday to allow outdoor dining and gatherings of up to 10 people as infections have slowed sufficiently there, the government said. Restrictions will be relaxed even further in other regions comprising about half of Spain's population.

Spain started phasing out one of Europe's toughest lockdowns earlier this month, but full restrictions had remained in both Madrid and Barcelona because their outbreaks were so severe. In Barcelona, beaches were opened for walking this week, but public swimming and sunbathing will remain banned.

"Each step we make, must be a safe one," Health Minister Salvador Illa said. "Since the phase-out process is complex, I want to call for individual responsibility." Bars and restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona will be allowed to reopen on pavements and terraces at half capacity from Monday, churches can also throw open their doors again, and people will be free to travel outside the cities.

Other areas of Spain will move to another phase of the return to normality. Theatres, cinemas, art galleries, museums can reopen there from Monday at no more than a third of capacity, some schools will restart, and some outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing will be allowed again.

Trips between provinces are still banned, however. Spain, one of the world's worst-hit countries with 27,940 registered fatalities and 233,037 infections, introduced its lockdowns on March 14.

As people have been confined at home, the rate of new fatalities has steadily fallen to fewer than 100 deaths a day. Though phasing out the lockdown, the government has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on the few overseas travellers allowed in to try and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nizamuddin Markaz:HC to hear on May 26 plea for release of foreigners from quarantine

The Delhi High Court Friday said its division bench will hear next week, a plea seeking release of 916 foreign nationals, who participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event and are held in institutional quarantine sin...

NDRF reports first COVID-19 case; 43 fresh infections in CAPFs

An official of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF has been found positive for coronavirus, the first case such being detected in the federal contingency force, officials said on Friday. They said the sub-Inspector rank official was o...

With 275 new patients found, tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 9,724; death toll increases to 645 with 26 patients dying: health official.

With 275 new patients found, tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 9,724 death toll increases to 645 with 26 patients dying health official....

Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia stabilised

President Vladimir Putin said Friday the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions, as officials defended the countrys data on deaths against claims they were being under-repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020