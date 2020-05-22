Left Menu
Further 19 police stations decontaminated in Western Cape

Updating the media on the levels of compliance and adherence to the lockdown regulations on Friday, Cele said there are about 121 stations countrywide and 40 units where members have tested positive and the premises contaminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Western Cape | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:35 IST
The Minister said the occupants of the building are screened prior to the reoccupation of the premises to prevent re-contamination of the premises.

With the Western Cape being the hardest hit province so far by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is reported that at least 19 police stations have had to be decontaminated again, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

This follows after 611 members of the South African Police Service tested positive for COVID-19, however, there have been some recoveries.

"So far, we have 611 members that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 101 recoveries, with the Western Cape leading with 441 positive cases, and the Eastern Cape follows, with 47 positive cases," Cele said.

Due to the fear of the virus spreading, some police stations were forced to close down.

He said the stations in the Western Cape that had undergone decontamination again included Athlone, Mfuleni, Lentegeur, Milnerton, Mitchel's Plain, Kraaifontein, Bellville, Khayelitsha, Delfie, Pinelands, Claremont, Ceres, Phillipi East, Phillipi, Durbanville, Lingelethu West, Hout Bay, Cape Town Central, as well as Hermanus.

The Minister said the occupants of the building are screened prior to the reoccupation of the premises to prevent re-contamination of the premises.

"While the members and employees' health is a key priority, police as essential service providers, are under strict instructions to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted at any point.

"Once a building is temporarily shut for decontamination, alternative accommodation is arranged for the Service Complaints Centre (CSC) so that our communities still have access to service points."

He said SAPS sends out alerts and notices to immediately inform the public of alternative accommodation at stations where members have tested positive.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

