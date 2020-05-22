Nine COVID-19 patients recover in Goa, two new cases found

Nine coronavirus patients, detected in a fresh spurt of cases in Goa this month, recovered on Friday while two new patients were found, a senior official said. Thus the total number of cases went up to 54 but that of active cases came down to 38, said state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.

Nine patients admitted to ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility to treat COVID-19, recovered and were discharged during the day. Earlier, seven patients had recovered before May 1 after which the state was briefly categorised as a green zone.

A man and a woman who recently arrived in Goa separately tested positive for virus on Friday. Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 54, new cases: two; deaths: zero; discharged:16, active cases 38, people tested so far: 11,362.