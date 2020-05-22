Left Menu
Development News Edition

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How migrant worker outbreaks supercharged coronavirus spread in Singapore

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:08 IST
THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How migrant worker outbreaks supercharged coronavirus spread in Singapore
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

Once held up as a role model for its battle against the coronavirus, Singapore has struggled to contain an infection spread centred around foreign worker dormitories, construction sites and factories. On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the city-state topped 30,000.

The number of dormitory cases vastly dwarfs the number of its other cases, whether local or imported. Reuters counted at least 210 clusters of infection from daily data released by the health ministry since the start of the outbreak in January. (Click https://tmsnrt.rs/2WV3adi to see an interactive graphic tracking all of Singapore's clusters of coronavirus infection.)

Two-thirds of the 300,000 foreign labourers in Singapore, mainly from Bangladesh, China and India, stay at one of the 43 purpose-built dormitories, in rooms equipped with bunks for 12 to 20 men. Most of Singapore's clusters are located on the fringes of the city, in industrial areas little visited by tourists where land is cheap.

The largest cluster by far is at a sprawling dormitory complex called S11 @Punggol, which can house up to 14,000 workers in four-storey buildings on about 5.8 hectares, roughly the same area as eight soccer pitches, according to local media reports. The company which owns the complex advertises having the "cheapest dormitories in Singapore". Dormitory residents largely work in the construction industry, which in just over half a century has transformed Singapore from colonial backwater to gleaming metropolis. Others work in shipyards or prune the gardens of luxury condominiums.

The government has said that the situation in the dormitories has stabilised and has committed to testing all dormitory residents over the coming months as it looks to get people back to work and reopen its economy. Yet with hundreds of new cases still being reported each day, the tiny country of just 5.7 million now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia – underlining the scale of the challenge of keeping the coronavirus at bay even in countries praised for their response.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

French court orders insurer AXA to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

A Paris commercial court ruled that insurer AXA must pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurateurs lawyer said on Friday, possibly opening the door to a wave of similar litigation.AXA said ...

UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay USD 717mn to Chinese banks

A UK court on Friday directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay nearly USD 717 million to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of funds owed to them as part of a loan agreement within 21 days. At a remotely held hearing, in li...

Sudanese media say 57 killed in fiery head-on vehicle crash

A fiery head-on collision in Sudan between a truck carrying passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left more than 20 injured on a highway in the countrys Darfur region, state-run media reported on Friday. A police statement s...

Soccer-Italian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns

The head of the Italian Referees Association AIA hopes match officials will be treated with greater respect if and when Serie A returns following the coronavirus stoppage. I hope this virus will teach us to change our attitudes and have a b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020