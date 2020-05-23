Left Menu
Updated: 23-05-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: COVID vaccine safe in early trial and COVID vaccine safe in first-in-human trial Children

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Coronavirus vaccine safe in early trial; hydroxychloroquine may increase death risk

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Coronavirus vaccine appears safe in first-in-human trial Children with COVID-19 may have lower infectivity than adults, UK scientists say

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said. As Europe and the United States start to return to work after lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, world leaders are trying to work out when it is safe for children and students to get back to their studies.

