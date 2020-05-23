Mexico reports another single-day record for coronavirus deaths

Mexico reports another single-day record for coronavirus deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-05-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 06:11 IST
Mexico on Friday registered a record for coronavirus deaths on a single day, posting 479 more deaths along with 2,960 new infections, according to data from the health ministry.
Authorities have now reported 62,527 total cases of the coronavirus and 6,989 deaths since detecting the first cases in Mexico in late February.
The previous peak in fatalities was May 20, when authorities reported 424 deaths.
