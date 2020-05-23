Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 07:39 IST
U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Friday.

"In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work," Wolf said in a statement issued by the department announcing he had signed an order for the exemption. President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to reopen the U.S. economy after drastic measures to combat the pandemic this year put tens of millions of people out of work.

Major U.S. professional sports were shut down as part of the effort to tackle COVID-19, the respiratory disease cause by the coronavirus which has killed more than 94,000 people and infected 1.57 million in the United States. In its response to the epidemic, the Trump administration has also imposed bans on entry of travelers from China, where the epidemic started, as well as Iran and much of Europe.

Besides the athletes, the exemption applies to the sporting leagues' essential staff, spouses and dependents, the statement said. The sports covered by the exemption include Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the Professional Golfers' Association Tour, the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, the National Hockey League, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the Women's Tennis Association.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi to share migrant labourers' 'incredible story of grit, determination and survival' on his YouTube channel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share his recent interaction with migrant labourers in Delhis Sukdev Vihar on his YouTube channel from 9 am on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that he recently met a group of migrants walking hundr...

Alex Hales deserves 'second chance': England's Chris Woakes

England speedster Chris Woakes believes that his compatriot and opening batsman Alex Hales, who was axed from Englands World Cup squad last summer, deserves a second chance. Hales was axed from Englands eventual winners 50-over World Cup sq...

FIR registered after around 150 people participate in procession to bury cow carcass

An FIR has been registered after around 150 people flouted the nationwide lockdown rules to participate in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh, police said. Around 150 people participated in a processio...

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande ace dance moves in 'Rain On Me' music video

Singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande showed off some promising dance moves in their new collaborative music video Rain On Me, which was dropped during late hours of Friday. The duo gave a taste of the musics audio version yesterday and has k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020