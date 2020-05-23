Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus curbs

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 08:09 IST
Trump administration backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus curbs

The Trump administration on Friday weighed in on a lawsuit brought against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus stay-at-home orders, with a rare federal court filing in support of the legal challenge he faces over his emergency powers. The U.S. Justice Department's filing in Illinois marked another escalation by the administration in confronting state governors it sees as going too far with restrictions meant to quell the coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice Department asserted that Pritzker, a Democrat, acted improperly when he removed the case in question from state court, where it was filed by Republican state Representative Darren Bailey, to a federal court. A similar lawsuit filed in state court by Republican legislators against Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and his top public health officer led to a state Supreme Court ruling last week invalidating stay-at-home orders there.

The Justice Department said it was intervening under an edict issued by Attorney General William Barr in late April directing his civil rights division to review the legitimacy of state and local government policies related to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the Justice Department sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, saying his lockdown orders discriminated against religious freedom by prohibiting indoor services while allowing some workplaces, including film studios, to reopen.

A similar letter on Friday to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer questioned whether their local restrictions "may be an arbitrary and heavy-handed approach" to stay-at-home requirements. Both letters and the Illinois federal court filing were signed by Eric Dreiband, assistant U.S. attorney general for the Justice Department's civil rights division.

Pritzker's lockdown order, like California's, bars indoor gatherings at places of worship, but has already survived federal court challenges brought on religious grounds. And in removing Bailey's lawsuit from state court, Pritzker asserted his case also belonged in federal court because Bailey was alleging a violation of rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Bailey has countered that he is challenging Pritzker's stay-at-home orders not on the basis of constitutional issues but because, he claims, they exceed the governor's emergency powers. The Justice Department's statement of interest likewise asserts the dispute rightfully belongs in Illinois state court.

"The federal government has an interest in preventing the limited resources of the federal courts from being drawn into state-law disputes that lie outside of their jurisdiction," it said. President Donald Trump, a Republican who had staked his Nov. 3 re-election bid to the once-robust U.S. economy, has repeatedly agitated for a swift reopening of business activity brought to a virtual standstill by coronavirus lockdowns.

At the White House on Friday, he urged states to allow for the reopening of places of worship over the Memorial Holiday weekend and warned he would override governors who do not.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi to share migrant labourers' 'incredible story of grit, determination and survival' on his YouTube channel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share his recent interaction with migrant labourers in Delhis Sukdev Vihar on his YouTube channel from 9 am on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that he recently met a group of migrants walking hundr...

Alex Hales deserves 'second chance': England's Chris Woakes

England speedster Chris Woakes believes that his compatriot and opening batsman Alex Hales, who was axed from Englands World Cup squad last summer, deserves a second chance. Hales was axed from Englands eventual winners 50-over World Cup sq...

FIR registered after around 150 people participate in procession to bury cow carcass

An FIR has been registered after around 150 people flouted the nationwide lockdown rules to participate in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh, police said. Around 150 people participated in a processio...

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande ace dance moves in 'Rain On Me' music video

Singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande showed off some promising dance moves in their new collaborative music video Rain On Me, which was dropped during late hours of Friday. The duo gave a taste of the musics audio version yesterday and has k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020