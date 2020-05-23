Left Menu
With biggest spike of 6,654 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:41 IST
With biggest spike of 6,654 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101. Image Credit: ANI

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 137 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Out of the total number of cases, 69,597 are active and 51,784 have been cured/discharged or have migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268), and Delhi (12,319).

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till May 31.

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

