Kazakhstan, Turkey may resume flights in late June

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kazakh and Turkish airlines may resume passenger flights between the two countries in late June, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development has said, if the novel coronavirus epidemic remains under control. Kazakh minister Beibut Atamkulov discussed the plans in a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Adil Karaismailoglu, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

If successful, the reopening would be Kazakhstan's first after it suspended all international passenger flights in March due to the pandemic and only allowed special flights repatriating its citizens. This month, Kazakhstan has gradually resumed domestic flights with all provinces set to be reconnected from May 25.

