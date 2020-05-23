20 new cases reported in Uttarakhand, state tally at 173

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttarakhand in the last 16 hours, according to the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 173.

While seven cases were reported from Champawat, three cases each were reported from Almora and Uttarkashi, two each from Pithoragarh, Nanital and Dehradun, and one from Haridwar. One COVID patient also died in AIIMS Rishikesh but hospital authorities confirmed that he died due to respiratory failure and not due to non-COVID-19 cause. (ANI)