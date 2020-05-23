COVID-19 infected doctor in Himachal's Kangra recovers
The doctor at Tanda Medical College in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh who was earlier tested COVID-19 positive, was reported negative on Saturday, said CMO Kangra Dr Gurdarshan Gupta.ANI | Kangra (Himachal) | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 15:04 IST
The test results of the infected doctor have resulted in negative and now have been asked to isolate himself for a week. According to him, Kangra has reported 43 total Covid-19 positive cases. Out of this, 13 have been recovered while 29 are undergoing the treatment in the district as of Saturday. (ANI)
