COVID-19 infected doctor in Himachal's Kangra recovers

The doctor at Tanda Medical College in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh who was earlier tested COVID-19 positive, was reported negative on Saturday, said CMO Kangra Dr Gurdarshan Gupta. "One more COVID patient, a doctor at Tanda medical college reports negative, will be kept in home isolation for the next 7 days," said the Kangra CMO.

The test results of the infected doctor have resulted in negative and now have been asked to isolate himself for a week. According to him, Kangra has reported 43 total Covid-19 positive cases. Out of this, 13 have been recovered while 29 are undergoing the treatment in the district as of Saturday. (ANI)