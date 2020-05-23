Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven restaurant goers appear to have been infected in northwestern Germany

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:13 IST
Seven restaurant goers appear to have been infected in northwestern Germany

Authorities say seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in northwestern Germany, in what would be the first known such case since restaurants started reopening in the country two weeks ago. The local government in Leer county said Friday night that the cases, reported between Tuesday and Friday, led to at least 50 people being quarantined.

Previously, no new cases had been confirmed in the area for over a week. Germany started loosening its coronavirus restrictions on April 20 and that process has gathered pace recently. Lower Saxony state, where Leer is located, allowed restaurants to reopen May 11 with hygiene precautions.

Those currently include a 2-meter (6 ½-foot) distance between tables, masks for waiters and an obligation to take the name, address and phone number of guests so that possible infections can be traced.(AP) AMS.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France allowing religious services to resume after a legal challenge to government ban

France is allowing religious services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the governments ban on such gatherings. Religious leaders welcomed the decision but said it will take time to put the necessary safety measures in ...

Penguin, JLF's #ReadForResilience campaign see participation of marquee authors

Over 30 authors from across different genres of literature participated in a ReadForResilience campaign, sharing their personal stories and anecdotes with readers. The campaign by Penguin Random House India in partnership with Jaipur Litera...

Cop suspended in Odisha for misconduct: Official

A police inspector has been placed under suspension in Odisha on Saturday for allegedly thrashing and kicking a person inside a police station which went viral on social media. Director General of Police DGP Abhay has ordered suspension of ...

West Bengal seeks Indian Army's support to restore essential infrastructure and services in cyclone-ravaged areas.

West Bengal seeks Indian Armys support to restore essential infrastructure and services in cyclone-ravaged areas....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020