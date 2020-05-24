UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh

UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: AkhileshPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:44 IST
Questioning the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ban was put in place to hide the "poor condition" of hospitals in the state. In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "If the infection spreads through mobile phones, then they should be banned across the country. Mobile phones provide mental support and help cope with loneliness." "In fact, the ban has been put in place, so that the truth about the poor condition of hospitals does reach the common public. The need is to sanitize mobile phones and not impose a ban on them," he said.
Director General Medical Education KK Gupta has directed all the medical universities, institutes, private and government hospitals to ban the use of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients admitted in L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals. He also directed in-charge of COVID-19 hospitals be provided two mobile phones, so that patients admitted there could speak to there family members and vice-versa.
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- COVID
- Samajwadi Party
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav says people unimpressed by PM's promise of financial package
Can't poor in the country avail of Vande Bharat Mission?: Akhilesh Yadav on deaths of six migrant workers in Muzaffarnagar
Centre is again making false promises to 133 crore Indians: Akhilesh Yadav on Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package
Such accidents are not deaths, but murders: Akhilesh Yadav on UP truck accident
Akhilesh Yadav blames `failed' foreign policy for India-Nepal row