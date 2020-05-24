Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:44 IST
UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Questioning the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ban was put in place to hide the "poor condition" of hospitals in the state. In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "If the infection spreads through mobile phones, then they should be banned across the country. Mobile phones provide mental support and help cope with loneliness." "In fact, the ban has been put in place, so that the truth about the poor condition of hospitals does reach the common public. The need is to sanitize mobile phones and not impose a ban on them," he said.

Director General Medical Education KK Gupta has directed all the medical universities, institutes, private and government hospitals to ban the use of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients admitted in L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals. He also directed in-charge of COVID-19 hospitals be provided two mobile phones, so that patients admitted there could speak to there family members and vice-versa.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Stubble burning in Punjab may worsen air quality

The air quality in Punjab is expected to deteriorate as the farmers in Chatiwind village have started to burn the stubble post the harvest season, which had improved due to imposition of nationwide lockdown by the Centre to contain the spre...

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.At the time of testing...

Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle'

Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle. Sharing the original music video of Dixits recently launched song on Twitter, the Krrish actor wr...

Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as multiplicat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020