Left Menu
Development News Edition

With tourism hammered by lockdown, Cyprus expects July comeback

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:35 IST
With tourism hammered by lockdown, Cyprus expects July comeback

Cyprus hopes to regain lost ground in its tourism sector from July and expects to be able to re-admit British and Russian visitors by then after weeks of lockdown. The Mediterranean island moved swiftly to contain the outbreak, ordering a broad lockdown within days of its first registered case on March 9. It started easing it on May 4 and hotels will reopen on June 1.

Tourism accounts for about 13% of output. With five months of the season lost, Cyprus expects, at best, about 30% of last year's total of 3.98 million visitors. "The hit is massive, and we are trying to do our best now and do what we can for the remainder of the season. We have worked extremely hard to keep the virus in check here," Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.

Cyprus has emerged relatively unscathed by the pandemic. It has reported less than 950 cases, and 17 deaths. It will open on June 9 to travellers from countries including Germany, Greece and Israel. A group from mainly central Europe will be added on June 20, though Perdios said the list was being reviewed continuously.

"For our important markets like the UK, Russia and Sweden I expect in early July the situation (there) will allow their travel to Cyprus. I am quite optimistic about that," Perdios said. Britain and Russia alone represent 55% of arrivals. Authorities have tightened health and safety protocols across the island. Contingency planning included covering the medical costs if a visitor fell ill with COVID-19 and setting up dedicated quarantine hotels, he said.

"We have taken a lot of measures...but at the same time we do understand that people want to come here on holiday so we haven't converted Cyprus into a massive hospital," he said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

HC grants 3 days to MP govt to provide Excise policy details

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted three days to the state government to furnish the terms of the Excise policy and certain documents related to agreements with the licensees liquor contractor or sellers. The HC allowed the ...

Brazil's Troyjo appointed president of BRICS bank; India's Anil Kishora to be vice president

The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries on Wednesday appointed Marcos Prado Troyjo, who served as Brazils Economy Minister, as the new president of the Shanghai-based bank. He will replace eminent Indian banker K V Kamath who took o...

Goyal asks industry to start working for post-COVID period; says worst for economy is over

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked the industry to start working for the post-COVID period with good ideas and firm implementation plans as worst for the economy is over and revival is in the air. He said this wh...

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa calls for better economic cooperation with India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday called for closer economic ties with India, saying the bilateral relationship would become further stronger with the addition of new areas of cooperation. During a meeting with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020