Merkel: German states taking increasing responsibility for coronavirus steps

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:09 IST
Merkel: German states taking increasing responsibility for coronavirus steps

Germany's federal government is monitoring the coronavirus closely but practical responsibility lies increasingly with the 16 states, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding care must be taken to avoid the virus spreading fast again.

"We are still at start of the pandemic," she told reporters, adding: "We can see ... how fast it can happen that infections spread so we have to be very careful."

