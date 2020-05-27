Left Menu
Swiss relax coronavirus rules further as new cases ebb

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:13 IST
Switzerland unveiled plans on Wednesday to reopen borders to all its neighbours except Italy and to allow larger public gatherings, further easing restrictions on public life as the novel coronavirus outbreak shows signs of ebbing. The government said public and private events up to 300 people and spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people would be allowed again from June 6.

The move would unwind the current ban on meetings of more than 5 people that have shut down much of public life and led to deserted city centres, shops and roads as people stayed at home. "We can enjoy all the things that are now possible again," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters. "With today's decision we can prepare ourselves for a new normality."

The government will also decide on June 24 whether to also lift a ban on events with up to 1,000 people. Larger events will not be possible until the end of August, the government said. The relaxation comes as new cases of COVID-19 in Switzerland have decelerated, rising by 15 on Wednesday https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html to 30,776. The death toll reached 1,649.

The extraordinary situation that has been in place since March giving Bern heightened powers will be lifted on June 19, Switzerland said, citing favourable epidemiological developments. Switzerland also wants to restore free movement of people with other Schengen zone member countries by July 6, after earlier shutting its borders.

Switzerland reaffirmed plans with France, Germany and Austria to lift all travel restrictions among the four countries on June 15 given the positive development of the pandemic. But it told southern neighbour Italy, which has been severely hit by the pandemic, that lifting border controls from June 3, a decision announced by Italy, was "too early".

Switzerland will coordinate further steps with Italy and its other neighbours in weeks ahead, the government said. Switzerland has already reopened shops, grade schools and beauty salons. The country is also testing a mobile phone app to trace the disease.

