Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African wine industry on its knees as lockdown set to ease

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:31 IST
South African wine industry on its knees as lockdown set to ease
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two years ago, South Africa's first black female winemaker Ntsiki Biyela watched anxiously as the worst drought in a century scorched vineyards across Western Cape. After surviving that, Biyela's small business Aslina Wines recovered and was poised for growth this year - until the new coronavirus pandemic struck, threatening a bitter harvest as domestic and export sales tanked during nine weeks of lockdown.

"We are 30 percent down in terms of exports, but also (local) sales we are down," she told Reuters at the cellars of Delheim wine estate in Stellenbosch where Biyela makes and bottles her own red and white wines. "I am anxious that we are not going to grow ... but as long as we can survive for the time being," she said. "Everyone is struggling to survive."

Aslina's woes reflect a broader struggle in one of the world's top ten wine producers. According to domestic industry body Vinpro, it was unlikely to make up the nearly 3 billion rands ($172 million) in direct revenue lost during the lockdown, with export losses alone amounting to 200 million rands a week. As well as strangling exports, South Africa's lockdown, one of the toughest in the world, includes a local ban on the sale of alcohol, although, under looser restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, booze will be sold for home consumption at certain times starting next week.

Biyela is one of an increasing number of black entrepreneurs breaking into an industry traditionally seen as the preserve of wealthy white landowners who have thrived since South Africa produced its first wine in 1659. Aslina Wines, named after Biyela's late grandmother who helped raise her in the rural village of KwaVuthela on the east coast, was founded in 2016 and sells around 36,000 bottles a year mainly to the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands.

Its first export since lockdown started in late March is scheduled to leave from Cape Town to the United States on June 1, Biyela said, but demand is down and instead of the usual container load "they are only talking about five pallets which is like half". Rico Basson, managing director at Vinpro, said: "It is our estimation that around 80 wineries, with almost 350 producers, could be out of business ... that equates to some 15 to 20 percent of the sector."

Across the entire liquor industry in Africa's most industrialized economy, which includes craft brewers, job losses stood at 117,600, he said. It is unclear whether opening up after two months of zero revenue is enough to save the year.

"The implications already are irreparable," Basson said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs shifting of 955 Markaz attendee foreigners from quarantine centres to alternate places

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed that 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event during the COVID-19 lockdown, be shifted from institutional quarantine centres to nine alternat...

Pulwama-type attack averted, JK Police seizes car laden with 45 kg explosives

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday averted a 2019 Pulwama-type attack when they chased and seized a car laden with about 45 kg of explosives in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Ku...

Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash

A Canadian court ruling that could permit the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation from Beijing, analysts said.Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng ...

U.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the International Monetary Fund to consider boosting global liquidity by issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020