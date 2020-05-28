Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus

Kuwait Airways will lay off 1,500 foreign employees due to the impact on its business by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned airline said on Thursday.

The job cuts will affect non-Kuwaiti employees and be across the airline, it said in a tweet, without disclosing which departments the lay-offs would come for. Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas earlier reported the airline was cutting 25% of its 6,000 workforce, though employees holding Kuwaiti or Gulf citizenship would not be laid off.

The newspaper also said employees married to Kuwaitis would be safe from the job cuts.