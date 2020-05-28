Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus

Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirusReuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:16 IST
Kuwait Airways will lay off 1,500 foreign employees due to the impact on its business by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned airline said on Thursday.
The job cuts will affect non-Kuwaiti employees and be across the airline, it said in a tweet, without disclosing which departments the lay-offs would come for. Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas earlier reported the airline was cutting 25% of its 6,000 workforce, though employees holding Kuwaiti or Gulf citizenship would not be laid off.
The newspaper also said employees married to Kuwaitis would be safe from the job cuts.
