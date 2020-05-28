Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:21 IST
Golf-European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

Golf's European Tour, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume with the British Masters on July 22 as part of a six-tournament run in the United Kingdom, the tour's governing body said on Thursday.

Events will take place without fans in attendance and strict health protocols in place. The British Masters, hosted by player Lee Westwood at Close House Golf Club, will be followed by the English Open from July 30-Aug. 2 at the Marriott Forest of Arden and the English Championship from Aug 6-9 at Marriott Hanbury Manor.

The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport will host back-to-back tournaments – the Celtic Classic (Aug 13-16) and the Wales Open (Aug 20-23) - before the UK Championship at The Belfry from Aug. 27-30. "We have consistently said that safety is our priority and that is why today we are announcing our resumption in two months' time," said European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley in a statement.

"Initially, therefore, based on the expert guidance we received, playing in clusters, in one territory, is the best option in terms of testing, travel and accommodation." Dates for four Rolex Series events have also been announced, beginning with the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club from Oct. 8-11 and ending with the World Tour Championship in Dubai from Dec. 10-13.

The PGA Championship will take place from Oct. 15-18 at England's Wentworth Club.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Hospital chairman nominated to AIIMS-Jodhpur panel

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Rajasthan Hospital chairman and former national president of IMA S S Agarwal to the reconstituted institutional body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Jodhpur. Dr...

HC pulls up AAP govt over non-responsive food, disaster helpline numbers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP government over non-responsiveness of its food and disaster management helplines, setup during the coronavirus crisis, and directed that both numbers be made functional by the end of the da...

90 % HP pharma industry start production, supplying hydroxychloroquine to USA too: CM

Ninety percent of HP pharma industries have started production, catering to the health care needs of not only domestic consumers but also supplying hydroxychloroquine, manufactured at Solans Baddi, to the United StatesHimachal Pradesh Chief...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.6 lakh; Death toll surpasses 4,600

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday to make India the worlds ninth worst hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the death toll went past 4,600 to near Chinas official count of 4,634 fatali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020