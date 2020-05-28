Golf-European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

Golf's European Tour, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume with the British Masters on July 22 as part of a six-tournament run in the United Kingdom, the tour's governing body said on Thursday.

Events will take place without fans in attendance and strict health protocols in place. The British Masters, hosted by player Lee Westwood at Close House Golf Club, will be followed by the English Open from July 30-Aug. 2 at the Marriott Forest of Arden and the English Championship from Aug 6-9 at Marriott Hanbury Manor.

The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport will host back-to-back tournaments – the Celtic Classic (Aug 13-16) and the Wales Open (Aug 20-23) - before the UK Championship at The Belfry from Aug. 27-30. "We have consistently said that safety is our priority and that is why today we are announcing our resumption in two months' time," said European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley in a statement.

"Initially, therefore, based on the expert guidance we received, playing in clusters, in one territory, is the best option in terms of testing, travel and accommodation." Dates for four Rolex Series events have also been announced, beginning with the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club from Oct. 8-11 and ending with the World Tour Championship in Dubai from Dec. 10-13.

The PGA Championship will take place from Oct. 15-18 at England's Wentworth Club.