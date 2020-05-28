Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novartis inks deal to make Mass General Brigham's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:22 IST
Novartis inks deal to make Mass General Brigham's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Novartis's gene therapy unit AveXis has signed a manufacturing deal to help produce a novel genetic COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by U.S. researchers in Massachusetts, a spokeswoman for the Swiss drugmaker confirmed on Thursday.

Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear are developing a vaccine candidate that relies on adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector technology to produce immunity. The vaccine is now in preclinical development, they said, but human trials to determine safety and efficacy are expected in 2020. AveXis, which makes Novartis's $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy Zolgensma for the hereditary disease spinal muscular atrophy, is contributing technology, expertise and its manufacturing supply chain at no cost, it said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is the most urgent public health crisis of our time and we recognize the significance of evaluating the potential role of a gene-based vaccine,” said AveXis President Dave Lennon, adding his company's experience producing one of just two commercial gene therapies on the market makes it "uniquely poised to help the team move quickly toward this accelerated effort." The Massachusetts program, called AAVCOVID and run out of a laboratory of Harvard Medical School professor Luk H. Vandenberghe at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, began after initial research papers on the coronavirus outbreak were published in January, Massachusetts General Hospital said.

“By partnering with an industry leader in AveXis that already produces... gene therapy products at large scales, we are more on track than ever to reaching our goal of developing a vaccine capable for wide distribution to prevent infection at population levels," Vandenberghe said in the statement.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Hospital chairman nominated to AIIMS-Jodhpur panel

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Rajasthan Hospital chairman and former national president of IMA S S Agarwal to the reconstituted institutional body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Jodhpur. Dr...

HC pulls up AAP govt over non-responsive food, disaster helpline numbers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP government over non-responsiveness of its food and disaster management helplines, setup during the coronavirus crisis, and directed that both numbers be made functional by the end of the da...

90 % HP pharma industry start production, supplying hydroxychloroquine to USA too: CM

Ninety percent of HP pharma industries have started production, catering to the health care needs of not only domestic consumers but also supplying hydroxychloroquine, manufactured at Solans Baddi, to the United StatesHimachal Pradesh Chief...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.6 lakh; Death toll surpasses 4,600

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday to make India the worlds ninth worst hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the death toll went past 4,600 to near Chinas official count of 4,634 fatali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020