Norway eases business travel from Nordic countries

Norway eases business travel from Nordic countriesReuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:54 IST
Norway will allow entry to business travellers from the other Nordic countries from June 1, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday.
The new rules mean business travellers arriving from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden will no longer be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which is currently the case for almost all arrivals from abroad.
