Indonesia reports 678 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Indonesia reports 678 new coronavirus cases, 24 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:30 IST
Indonesia reported on Friday 678 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 25,216, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,520, while 6,492 people have recovered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Achmad Yurianto
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asian
- COVID