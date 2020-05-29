Soccer-UEFA to fasttrack competitions in one venue - Getafe president

UEFA plans to complete this season's Champions League and Europa League competitions by playing all rounds from the quarter-finals onwards in one host city, according to Getafe president Angel Torres. Both competitions were put on hold at the last-16 stage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Champions League final in Istanbul and the Europa League showpiece in Gdansk also being postponed.

"UEFA's idea is to play the Champions League and Europa League, starting from the quarter-finals, across one match in one venue although nothing has been confirmed yet," Torres told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE on Friday. "They will come to a decision on June 17 (when the executive committee meets)."

From the group stages onwards, each round of both competitions until the final is held across two matches, one being played at the home of each team. UEFA said: "A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season.

"A variety of options are being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage." Getafe's last-16 first leg match away to Inter Milan was postponed after fierce criticism led by Torres at the game going ahead in Italy, which at the time was the European epicenter of the pandemic.

Sevilla's first leg match at home to AS Roma was also postponed, although the six other first-leg games did take place. The second legs of four Champions League last-16 ties still need to be played, while Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, Atalanta, and RB Leipzig have already booked their places in the last eight.