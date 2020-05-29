Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA to fasttrack competitions in one venue - Getafe president

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:07 IST
Soccer-UEFA to fasttrack competitions in one venue - Getafe president
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA plans to complete this season's Champions League and Europa League competitions by playing all rounds from the quarter-finals onwards in one host city, according to Getafe president Angel Torres. Both competitions were put on hold at the last-16 stage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Champions League final in Istanbul and the Europa League showpiece in Gdansk also being postponed.

"UEFA's idea is to play the Champions League and Europa League, starting from the quarter-finals, across one match in one venue although nothing has been confirmed yet," Torres told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE on Friday. "They will come to a decision on June 17 (when the executive committee meets)."

From the group stages onwards, each round of both competitions until the final is held across two matches, one being played at the home of each team. UEFA said: "A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season.

"A variety of options are being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage." Getafe's last-16 first leg match away to Inter Milan was postponed after fierce criticism led by Torres at the game going ahead in Italy, which at the time was the European epicenter of the pandemic.

Sevilla's first leg match at home to AS Roma was also postponed, although the six other first-leg games did take place. The second legs of four Champions League last-16 ties still need to be played, while Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, Atalanta, and RB Leipzig have already booked their places in the last eight.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

South Africans quench thirst with moonshine during lockdown ban

A craze for homebrewing has swept across South Africa since the government banned the sale of alcohol to help hospitals and keep order during the coronavirus lockdown - good news for Frank van Wensveen, who owns a home beer brewing supply s...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

While several countries further relax restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus, with Italy and England due to restart their top-flight soccer leagues next month, Russia, Brazil and Mexico kept struggling with rising numbers of cases...

Football Delhi to launch all-India tournament with top clubs next year

The national capitals football governing body has decided to launch an annual all-India tournament with I-League and Indian Super League clubs taking part in it. In the Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday, Football Delhi took the d...

Debate over USD 600 in jobless aid to intensify as claims rise

A debate in Congress over whether to extend USD 600 a week in federally provided benefits to the unemployed looks sure to intensify with the number of people receiving the aid now topping 30 million one in five workers. The money, included...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020