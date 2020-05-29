Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England ask 55 players to return for training

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:13 IST
Cricket-England ask 55 players to return for training
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A group of 55 England cricketers have been asked to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Cricket was shut down in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, with the ECB suspending the professional game until July 1. England were scheduled to host a three-test series against the West Indies in June but that has been pushed back.

The ECB statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1674230/england-men-confirm-back-to-training-group did not say if the players would be returning for group training sessions with social distancing protocols in place. England cricketers returned to individual skill-based training last week. "The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as we move closer to our aim of playing international cricket this summer," ECB performance director Mo Bobat said.

"We will need to continue to work closely with our medical team and government to ensure that our return to training and play activities are in line with best-practice guidelines." The ECB is looking to create "bio-secure" venues at grounds with on-site hotels to host matches behind closed doors after the British government gave elite sport the green light tor resume next month.

England were also scheduled to play Ireland in three one-day internationals while Pakistan are set to visit for three tests and three Twenty20 matches in August. A revised schedule has not yet been announced.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain government to mull state of emergency extension with parties

The Spanish government will discuss with various political parties whether to seek another extension to a state of emergency over the coronavirus beyond June 7, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday.She added that Prime ...

No Eiffel, Mona Lisa or Versailles: Iconic sites stay closed

Hold that smile, Mona Lisa. The Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles will remain off-limits for the immediate future, too. None of Frances three most iconic tourist sites will reopen when the country lifts most of its remaining coronav...

Mamata announces relaxations from June 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a series of relaxations from June on Friday while claiming that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the massive influx of migrant workers. She announced that...

South Africans quench thirst with moonshine during lockdown ban

A craze for homebrewing has swept across South Africa since the government banned the sale of alcohol to help hospitals and keep order during the coronavirus lockdown - good news for Frank van Wensveen, who owns a home beer brewing supply s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020