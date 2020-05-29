J&K: 70-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Srinagar, death toll rises to 28

A 70-year-old man from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir died due to COVID-19 raising the the death toll in the Union Territory to 28, officials said on Friday. The man from Aliarpora, Bagander area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, was admitted to SMHS hospital on Wednesday as a patient of pneumonia with underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus, the officials said. The patient died on Thursday evening and his sample was taken for COVID-19 test, the officials said, adding that his report came positive on Friday

With his death, the COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 28, they said.