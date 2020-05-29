Raj Health minister congratulates tea,m of SMS doctors for conducting 1L corona tests

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday congratulated the entire team of state-run SMS Hospital's Microbiology Department for conducting one lakh RT-PCR test since the outbreak of coronavirus infection in the state. More than 35 lakh tests for detecting coronavirus have been conducted in the country, out of which one lakh tests have been done in the SMS Hospital lab in Jaipur, an official statement said, conveying Sharma's congratulatory message to the team of SMS Hospital doctors.

SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, said the team of the Department of Microbiology of the college started doing RT-PCR tests from the beginning of the year. All the senior residents, residents, and paramedical staffers of the lab worked round the clock during the pandemic and have set an example by doing one lakh tests, he said. Dr Bhandari said this record has been possible due to efforts of Dr Nitya Vyas, Dr Rakesh Maheshwari, Dr Bharti Malhotra, Dr Rajni Sharma, and Dr Aruna Vyas, besides the dedicated staff of the hospital.