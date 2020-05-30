Moderna starts dosing patients in mid-stage coronavirus vaccine study

Moderna starts dosing patients in mid-stage coronavirus vaccine studyReuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 02:42 IST
Moderna Inc said on Friday it had started dosing patients in a mid-stage study with its experimental coronavirus vaccine and eventually plans to enroll 600 patients for the trial.
There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months from the start of development.
