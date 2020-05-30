Left Menu
COVID-19:Six more people die, TN sees fresh spike of 938 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:23 IST
Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest single day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184, while four men and two women died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 160. Of the 938 new cases, 82 were returnees from other states and a foreign country while Chennai alone accounted for 616 cases.

While three people had arrived from Kuwait, 46 were from Maharashtra, a health department bulletin said. As on date, the active cases stood at 9,021 and as many as 687 were discharged today alone and cumulatively 12,000 have recovered.

The youngest among the dead was a 37-year-old woman who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here and others, including a 70-year old man, had co-morbidities like hypertension, the bulletin said. Till date, 89 people from abroad and 195 passengers from other states under railway quarantine have tested positive.

Chennai continued to top the list of virus infected people in the state with 13,980 positive cases of which 7,321 were discharged following recovery and 6,539 were active. Till date 4,79,155 samples have been tested.

COVID-19 testing is being done in 43 government and 29 private labs all over Tamil Nadu. A private lab at nearby Chengelpet has been approved for testing today, the bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, meanwhile, warned private hospitals against fleecing coronavirus patients and announced that a rate card for charging people battling the pathogen in private health facilities will be fixed in a day or two. Asked about some hospitals allegedly fleecingpatients, Vijayabaskar said it has come to the notice of thegovernment that charges were on the higher side in somehospitals.

"This is (high charges) for sure wrong. This is thetime to serve; do service," he told reporters after inspectinga new 1,400 bedded Covid Care Centre at Pulianthope in NorthChennai to house coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

