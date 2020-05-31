Soccer-No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

There were no positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the latest batch conducted by the English Premier League, it was announced on Saturday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May 1130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563.

No Premier League matches have been played since March but the league said on Thursday that the season will restart on June 17 provided all safety requirements have been met.