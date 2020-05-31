Left Menu
Rwanda reports its first death from the new coronavirus

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 31-05-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rwanda's ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighboring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialized COVID-19 treatment facility.

