Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four or more dosage of HCQ showed significant decline of covid19 among healthcare workers: ICMR study

Citing noteworthy benefits of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis against coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the consumption of four or more doses of the antimalarial drug- (HCQ), has shown a significant decline of COVID19 infection among health care workers (HCWs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:22 IST
Four or more dosage of HCQ showed significant decline of covid19 among healthcare workers: ICMR study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma Citing noteworthy benefits of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis against coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the consumption of four or more doses of the antimalarial drug- (HCQ), has shown a significant decline of COVID19 infection among health care workers (HCWs).

As healthcare workers deputed in the treatment of coronavirus patients are at the higher risk of contracting virus, a pivotal study done by India's apex medical research body has revealed a significant reduction (>80 per cent) in the odds of COVID19 infection in the HCWs was identified with the intake of six or more doses of HCQ prophylaxis. Hence, to compare the risks and protective factors against coronavirus infection among HCWs in India, the researchers at ICMR have conducted a case-control investigation. The findings of the study are published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

In the study participants (healthcare workers) were identified in two groups- (i) diagnosed as positive (cases), (ii) negative (controls) for covid19. They were randomly selected from the countrywide COVID-19 testing data portal maintained by the ICMR. A 20-item brief-questionnaire elicited information on place of work, procedures conducted and use of PPE. At least 624 and 549 healthcare workers were contacted for case and control groups respectively, out of which 60.58 per cent of cases (378/624) and 67.94 per cent of controls (373/549) were available for analysis as remaining participants did not pick up phone calls, wrong numbers, ineligible candidates (not HCWs), consent refusal to name a few.

The document noted: "The intake of four or more maintenance doses of HCQ, the protective effect started emerging, and in the adjusted multivariate model, a significant reduction (>80%) in the odds of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the HCWs was identified with the intake of six or more doses of HCQ prophylaxis. This dose-response relationship added strength to the study outcomes," stated the findings adding that HCQ prophylaxis should be taken in tandem with PPE use as indicated by the multivariate model. However, the paper mentioned that simply initiating HCQ prophylaxis did not reduce the odds of acquiring COVID19 infection among HCWs.

"About 172 cases and 193 controls reported HCQ intake and no significant difference in the occurrence of adverse drug reactions" was noted. The three most common side effects of HCQ as reported by the cases and controls were nausea, headache and diarrhoea. While none of the controls on HCQ complained of palpitations, only one case reported the same. Very few cases and controls had skin rashes after consuming HCQ," the paper said.

According to the National Task Force for COVID-19 in India recommended once a week maintenance dose for seven weeks (400 mg once weekly), following the loading dose (400 mg bd). The study stated that in the absence of clinical trial results on the safety and efficacy of HCQ chemoprophylaxis in the HCWs. The findings of the study offer evidence of public health importance.

"Higher prevalence of COVID19 infection in the HCWs has been a global concern, including in countries such as Spain, Italy and the USA, which further underscores the importance of the present findings," it read. In conclusion, public health message on the role of HCQ prophylaxis for the prevention of coronavirus infection among HCWs emerging from this study should be considered with the existing understanding of risk homoeostasis operating at individual levels, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

3 docs booked for not informing authorities about patients with fever, cold

Three doctors here have been booked for allegedly not informing the UP health department about their patients having fever and cold, which are also symptoms of COVID-19, police said on Sunday. According to officials, it has been made mandat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020