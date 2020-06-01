Indonesia reports 467 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Indonesia reports 467 new coronavirus cases, 28 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:32 IST
Indonesia reported on Monday 467 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 26,940, said Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 28 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,641. Meanwhile, 7,637 people have recovered as of Monday.
