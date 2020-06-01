WHO COVID-19 response team arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe
Last night, a COVID19 emergency response team arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe from WHO African Region to support national response efforts – despite ongoing difficulties in ensuring humanitarian access. More experts are to be deployed from Cameroon in the coming days.
(With Inputs from APO)
