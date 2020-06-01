Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO COVID-19 response team arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe

Last night, a COVID19 emergency response team arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe from WHO African Region to support national response efforts – despite ongoing difficulties in ensuring humanitarian access.

Updated: 01-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:33 IST
WHO COVID-19 response team arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe
Last night, a COVID19 emergency response team arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe from WHO African Region to support national response efforts – despite ongoing difficulties in ensuring humanitarian access. Image Credit: ANI

Last night, a COVID19 emergency response team arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe from WHO African Region to support national response efforts – despite ongoing difficulties in ensuring humanitarian access. More experts are to be deployed from Cameroon in the coming days.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan witnesses substantial increase in militant attacks in May

Pakistan has witnessed a substantial 100 per cent increase in the militant attacks during the month of May as compared to strikes in April, an Islamabad-based think-tank said on Wednesday. The country witnessed 18 militant attacks during th...

COVID-19: Badrinath chief priest for suspension of yatra till June 30

Badrinath chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri on Wednesday urged the Uttarakhand government to keep the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30 for safety reasons in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The s...

Three West Indies players refuse to tour England as squad announced for Test series

Three West Indies players -- Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul -- on Wednesday refused to tour England for next months proposed three-Test series, which will be conducted in a bio-secure environment to combat the COVID-19 threat....

Germany, shocked by George Floyd death, vows to counter racism

The German government is shocked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed American black man, at the hands of police and must work to counter racism at home like other countries, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.The death of George ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020