Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves marks return of English sport at Newcastle

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:13 IST
Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves marks return of English sport at Newcastle
Representative Image

The thrum of hooves pounding the ground returned to Newcastle racecourse on Monday as competitive sport resumed in England after the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In normal times the 1 pm at Newcastle would barely register beyond the Racing Post and the country's betting shops. But as Zodiackos, a 22-1 shot ridden by Jimmy Sullivan, galloped past the winning post on the all-weather circuit, it represented a big leap forward in the nation's quest to return to some kind of sporting normality.

"I was so nervous about today as there is was a lot of expectation on us as we are the first sport back," Martin Cruddace, CEO of ARC racing who owns the course, said of the 10-race card, featuring 45 jockeys and 120 horses. "It's behind us now and we have to demonstrate we can do this sport safely."

With Premier League soccer gearing up for a return on June 17, all eyes were on Newcastle after the government on Saturday gave the green light for a return of competitive sport in England, provided strict criteria, including no spectators and a raft of health measures, were met. No horse-racing has taken place for 76 days and the resumption was possible only in a tightly-controlled environment.

Access to the course was limited and everyone present had to have completed a medical questionnaire online, undergone a temperature check on arrival, and adhered to strict social-distancing rules. Jockeys wore face masks during the race.

"I think we're slightly fortunate because we're not a contact sport and I think that gives us the confidence to go first," Cruddace said. "But, of course, we are paying particular attention to every detail we could possibly think of." British horse-racing is estimated to contribute around 4 billion pounds ($4.96 billion) into the economy, with 20,000 people involved directly or indirectly in the industry.

While sports fans will hope the return of racing at Newcastle will pave the way for more sports to resume, the bookmakers are also breathing a sigh of relief. "The Newcastle markets have been really lively this morning with volume and turnover well ahead of what you could expect for Newcastle on a Monday afternoon," a spokesman for Betfair said.

A packed day of racing at Newcastle features 10 races, 45 jockeys, and 120 horses, but no owners, punters, or bookmakers. As other sports prepare for a return, horse-racing will take center stage this week with other courses opening up and this weekend Newmarket hosting the prestigious 2,000 Guineas. ($1 = 0.8068 pounds)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Satpal Maharaj, his wi...

423 new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat; 25 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 17,217 on Monday with the addition of 423 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,063 after 25 more patients succumbed to the infection, 22 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health depar...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in Indias COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 dea...

Tensions in U.S. rise after another night of broken glass, fires and looting

Adds details from Santa Monica, Washington, D.C. By Lucy Nicholson and Lisa LambertSANTA MONICA, Calif.WASHINGTON, June 1 Reuters - R esidents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of loote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020