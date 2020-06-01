Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana reports highest-single day spike in virus cases as one more dies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:40 IST
Haryana reports highest-single day spike in virus cases as one more dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A coronavirus patient died as Haryana reported its highest single-day increase of 265 cases on Monday, pushing the state's infection tally to 2,356, nearly sevenfold increase in the numbers in the past month. On April 30, the state had only 339 infection cases. The previous highest single-day jump in cases in Haryana was reported on Friday when the state reported 217 cases. So far, 21 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The fresh fatality was reported from the worst-hit Gurgaon, which has so far reported four infection deaths, a health bulletin said. Of the 265 fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 129, taking the total number of cases in the district to 903. Last week, Gurgaon saw the highest single-day jump in cases when it reported 157 patients. The second most-affected Faridabad district reported 25 fresh cases on Monday. So far, 392 cases have been reported from the district.

The other districts from where infection cases were reported are Sirsa (28); Sonipat and Hisar (13 each); Palwal and Kaithal (11 each); Bhiwani (5); Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Rohtak and Kurukshetra (4 each); and Nuh and Jind (2 each). According to the bulletin, there are 1,280 active cases in the state now as 1,055 patients have recovered from the disease.

With a spike in cases, the state's recovery rate has dropped further from 50.12 per cent on Sunday to 44.78 per cent. According to the bulletin, infections are doubling in the state is every eight days now. Haryana has maintained that it would have been in a much better position had it not been impacted by Delhi, with Health Minister Anil Vij recently pointing out that 70-80 per cent of the cases are from districts adjoining the national capital.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

IT major Wipro anticipates a decrease in its gross margins in the short-term due to lower demand for IT products and delay in customers purchasing decisions, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a regulatory filing. The Beng...

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...

4 children of family drown while bathing in pond in Odisha

Four children of a family drowned while bathing in a pond in Odishas Dhenkanal district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the four children, who were cousins, had gone to bathe in the pond in Gobindpur Barabanka Sahi villag...

Albania reopens land borders, but mass gatherings still banned

Albania reopened its land borders and let people move around freely on Monday after 79 days of coronavirus curbs, but will still ban mass activities until June 23.Despite a spike in daily infections last week, the situation was stable, a he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020