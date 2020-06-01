Haryana reports highest-single day spike in virus cases as one more dies

A coronavirus patient died as Haryana reported its highest single-day increase of 265 cases on Monday, pushing the state's infection tally to 2,356, nearly sevenfold increase in the numbers in the past month. On April 30, the state had only 339 infection cases. The previous highest single-day jump in cases in Haryana was reported on Friday when the state reported 217 cases. So far, 21 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The fresh fatality was reported from the worst-hit Gurgaon, which has so far reported four infection deaths, a health bulletin said. Of the 265 fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 129, taking the total number of cases in the district to 903. Last week, Gurgaon saw the highest single-day jump in cases when it reported 157 patients. The second most-affected Faridabad district reported 25 fresh cases on Monday. So far, 392 cases have been reported from the district.

The other districts from where infection cases were reported are Sirsa (28); Sonipat and Hisar (13 each); Palwal and Kaithal (11 each); Bhiwani (5); Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Rohtak and Kurukshetra (4 each); and Nuh and Jind (2 each). According to the bulletin, there are 1,280 active cases in the state now as 1,055 patients have recovered from the disease.

With a spike in cases, the state's recovery rate has dropped further from 50.12 per cent on Sunday to 44.78 per cent. According to the bulletin, infections are doubling in the state is every eight days now. Haryana has maintained that it would have been in a much better position had it not been impacted by Delhi, with Health Minister Anil Vij recently pointing out that 70-80 per cent of the cases are from districts adjoining the national capital.