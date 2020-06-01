Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good samaritans help Bangladeshi boy undergo heart surgery in TN

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:54 IST
Good samaritans help Bangladeshi boy undergo heart surgery in TN

A 9-year old Bangladeshi boy has got a new lease of life after a successful heart surgery in Tamil Nadu amid the COVID-19 lockdown with the help of an Indian who was friends with his uncle in Oman where they worked together. Not only did N Rajasekar help in arranging funds for the surgery for Mohammed Arif, son of poor farm labourers from Chattogram, he also gave shelter and food to the family members for nearly three months in view of COVID-19 lockdown after they were stranded in Vedaranyam near here.

During Ramzan month, he made arrangements for their fasting, with his gesture drawing praise on the social media. "Earlier, my son couldn't even walk for a few meters. Now, he has become normal like other children. We enjoyed the hospitality of Rajasekar's family," Mohsina Begum, mother of Arif, told reporters.

The boy underwent the surgery at a hospital in Coimbatore on May 16 and has since then recovered well and would be returning to Bangladesh once flight services resume to the neighbouring country, she said. Arif had been suffering from a congenital heart defect and required a surgery. Since his parents were poor agricultural labourers, his maternal uncle Abdul Raheem, working in Oman, had sought the help of Rajasekar and he readily agreed to mobilise resources and arrange for the surgery.

Rajasekar, who had also worked in Oman, approached local industrialist Sultanul Arifa, who extended financial assistance for the surgery while others including social activist Rahmatullah and Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Safiyullah also chipped in.

The DSP helped in arranging logistics, including e-pass for travel to Coimbatore during the lockdown. "We can never forget the timely help of Rajasekar, Sultanul Arifa and others," Begum said.

Rajasekar's humanitarian gesture has gone viral on social media with many appreciating him for the timely help to a family belonging to a different religion and from another country..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds

Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19, according to materials prepared for the nations governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.A letter from the Center...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Former U.S. President Obama praises protests, condemns violence

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.The vast majority of protes...

HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision to freeze DA of public servants in wake of COVID-19

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Centres decision to freeze the dearness allowance DA of public servants and pensioners in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government has the power to take such a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020