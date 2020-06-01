Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government official

Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government officialReuters | Lagos | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:12 IST
Nigeria will relax restrictions on places of worship that were imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said on Monday.
Boss Mustapha, in a speech to journalists in the capital Abuja, also said a lockdown in the northern city of Kano would be eased. He said in both cases the easing of restrictions would take effect from Tuesday.