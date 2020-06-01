4 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in Chandigarh, tally rises to 297

Four more cases of coronavirus were recorded in Chandigarh in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 297 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. A 28-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, while three others were found infected with the virus on Monday, the bulletin said.

Fourteen patients, including a four-year-old boy, were discharged from hospitals after recovery from the deadly disease. While there are 79 active cases in the city, 214 people have recovered from the infection, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,816 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Chandigarh so far. Out of these, 4,495 tested negative and reports of 26 samples are awaited, it said. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at four in the city, the bulletin added. PTI CHS VSD SNE